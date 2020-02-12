Sweet Potato Crusted Alaska Pollack Nuggets Recalled For Mislabeling

by

Corinthian Trading, doing business as Corinthian Foods, is recalling Uncooked Sweet Potato Crusted Alaska Pollack Nuggets for mislabeling. The bag contains Chicken Nuggets instead of Fish Nuggets. All allergens have been properly declared on the label, and no illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date.

The problem is that the label on the retail package doesn’t match the label and description of the master case. The incorrect labels were applied to the product, which means the product is mislabeled according to legal requirements.

The recalled product is Uncooked Sweet Potato Crusted Alaska Pollack Nuggets sold in 5 pound retail bags that are clear with a white label and black writing. The Nuggets themselves are 1 ounce. The date code is CF 35319. This product was distributed in the state of Michigan through retail stores.

If you purchased this product, with that code, return it to the store where you purchased it for a full refund. You can also discard the product in the garbage. The recall notice spells the product “Pollack Nuggets,” but the package spells it as “Pollock Nuggets.”