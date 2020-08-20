by

Target recalls fresh peaches for possible Salmonella contamination. There is a Salmonella Enteritidis outbreak in nine states that has sickened at least 68 people and hospitalized 14, but we don’t know if any Target products are linked to that outbreak. The peaches were packed by Wawona Packing Company.

The recalled peaches are:

Target Item number 267-03-4038, Peach per pound; with UPC number 492670340386

Target Item number 266-03-0010, Peach by the each; with UPC number 204038000005

Target Item number 266-03-0002, 2 lb peach bag; with UPC number 033383322056

Target Item number 267-50-4044, 2 lb organic peach; with UPC number 849315000400

Target Item number 267-03-4405, White Peach per pound; with UPC number 492670344056

If you purchased any of these products, do not eat them. Throw them away in a sealed container so other people and animals can’t access them, or take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund. Discard them even if some of the peaches have been eaten and no one has gotten sick.

You should then clean out your shelves, pantry, or refrigerator with a mild bleach solution to kill any remaining pathogens. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling these peaches, packaging, and after cleaning.

The symptoms of a Salmonella infection include a fever, nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps and pain, stomach cramps and pain, and diarrhea that may be bloody. People usually start feeling ill about 6 hours to 6 days after eating food contaminated with this bacteria.

Most people recover on their own without medical treatment, but some do become ill enough with sepsis or dehydration that they need to be hospitalized. And the long term complications of this infection can affect even those who recover completely, and may include reactive arthritis, endocarditis, and high blood pressure.