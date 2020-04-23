Tayni Boctoka Dry Fruits Mix Apple Recalled For Undeclared Sulfites

by

Royal International Trading of Brooklyn, New York is recalling Tayni Boctoka Dry Fruits Mix Compot Apple because they contain sulfites that are not declared on the label as required by law. Anyone who has a severe sensitivity to sulfites could have a serious. or life-threatening allergic reaction if they eat this product. The consumption of 10 milligrams of sulfites per serving can trigger seer reactions in some asthmatics. Anaphylactic shock could occur in sulfite-sensitive people who. consume 10 milligrams of more of this compound. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The recall was started after routine sampling by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Food Inspectors and subsequent analysis by Food Laboratory personnel revealed the presence of sulfites in the product.This fruit mix was sold nationwide in retail stores and also through mail order. The Tayni Boctoka dry fruits mix is packaged in 17.63 ounce (500 gram) clear plastic packages with the container code 4705932006197.

If you purchased this product and are sensitive to sulfites or have asthma, don’t eat it. Throw it away in a secure garbage can, or take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

Symptoms of an allergic reaction to sulfites include itching skin, hives, upset stomach, nausea and vomiting, difficulty swallowing, flushing, dizziness, wheezing in people with asthma, and a drop in blood pressure. and trouble breathing. Anyone experiencing these symptoms needs to see a doctor as soon as possible.