The Commissary Frozen Beef Burgers Recalled For Undeclared Soy

The Commissary Frozen Beef Burgers and Frozen Beef Burgers with Bacon have been recalled in Canada for undeclared soy, one of the major food allergens. Anyone who is allergic to soy could have a serious reaction if they eat these products. No illnesses or adverse reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with this problem.

The burgers were distributed in Ontario at the retail level. The recalled products do not have a brand name. They include The Commissary Frozen Beef Burgers sold in variable size packages with no UPC number. All codes where soy is not declared on the label are recalled. Also recalled is The Commissary Frozen Beef Burgers with Bacon, also sold in variable size packages with no UPC number. Again, all codes where soy is not declared on the label are recalled.

If you purchased either of these products and are allergic to soy, do not eat them. Throw them away or take the burgers back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

Food allergies can suddenly start at any time in life with no warning. Typical symptoms of a food allergy include tingling of the lips, mouth, and tongue, itching and hives, and nausea and diarrhea. More serious food allergy symptoms that can be life threatening include swelling of the tongue and throat and difficulty breathing. Anyone who is experiencing those severe symptoms should see a doctor.