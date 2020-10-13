The Spice Hunter Products Recalled For Possible Salmonella

by

Sauer Brands, Inc. is voluntarily recalling The Spice Hunter products for possible Salmonella contamination. After initially certifying that their raw material teated negative for Salmonella, their supplier notified the company of the potential presence of Salmonella in some lots of organic parsley. Those lots were used on two days in production. So the following products have been recalled that were produced on those days out of an abundance of caution. There are no reports of illnesses associated with these recalled items.

The Spice Hunter products were distributed to Alaska, Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin at the retail level. The spices were also for sale at the company’s website.

The recalled items come in clear glass gas marked with lot codes 20217C, 20220C, 20269C and 20270C on the white field on the label. You can see the long list of spices, the UPC numbers, lot numbers, and expiration dates, which are in 2022 and 2024, at the FDA web site. And the FDA has posted pictures of spice labels there as well.

Some of the recalled products include roasted garlic, muntock white pepper, fennel seeds, dill weed, arrowroot, fine black pepper, Chinese ginger, organic parsley, Herbs de Provence, pumpkin pie spice, seafood grill & Broil, Saigon Organic cinnamon, and Madagascar cloves, among others.

Please look at the list carefully. If you bought any of the items listed there, with those specific UPC numbers, lot numbers, and expiration dates, do not use them. Throw them away in a double bag or foil wrapped package in a secure garbage can. You can also take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.