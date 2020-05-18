Three Essential Oil Brands Recalled For No Child Resistant Caps

by

Three essential oil brands are being recalled because they fail to meet the child resistant cap requirement, so there is a risk of poisoning. No illnesses or adverse reactions have been reported to date in connection with these problems. These products contain methyl salicylate, which must be in child resistant packaging.

The first brand is Jade Bloom Wintergreen and Birch Sweet Essential Oils. The recall is for 1 mL, 10 mL, 60 mL and 120 mL amber glass bottles of Jade Bloom Wintergreen Essential Oil, and 10 mL green glass bottles of Birch Sweet Essential Oil with black caps. About 6,400 bottles are recalled. The SKU for the Wintergreen Essential Oil is 2938223 and the UPC number is 641990784039. The Birch Sweet Essential Oil has UPC number 641990784084.

The second recall is for Organic Pure Oil Wintergreen Essential Oil. About 40 units are recalled. They were sold exclusively on Amazon. The oil is packaged in 4 fluid ounce amber glass bottles with a black dropper cap. The UPC number of this product is 731525205594, found in the online listing. The green and pink label on each bottle says “Organic Pure Oil,” “Wintergreen,” “Gaultheria Procumbers.” They were sold through Amazon from April 2018 through January 2020 for between $29 and $32.

Finally, the third recall is for Aromatics International Wintergreen Essential Oil. About 550 of the product were sold. The bottles are 5 mL, 15 mL, 30 mL, and 100 mL glass amber bottles with a black continuous thread cap. UPC codes are listed on the 5 mL bottle (817697021443), and 15 mL bottle (817697021375). The batch numbers are WIN-104 and WIN-105, which are listed on a dot sticker located on the cap. This product was sold online at Aromatics.com from March 2018 through July 2019 for between $9 and $66.

If you purchased any of these essential oil brands, immediately store them in a safe location out. of reach of children. Contact the company for a free replacement child-resistant cap.