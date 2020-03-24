by

Thrifty Kitchens in Canada is recalling their Beef Meets Barley Beef & Barley Soup for undeclared fish, shellfish, milk, and wheat. More specifically, the product is recalling for undeclared cod, salmon, clams, and shrimp, as well as milk and wheat. That means that people who are allergic to finfish, shellfish, milk, and wheat, as well as those who are lactose intolerant and who have celiac disease may have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date.

This product was distributed in British Columbia at the retail lee. The company issuing the recall is Sobeys Inc.

The recalled product is Thrifty Kitchens Beef Meets Barley Beef & Barley Soup, sold in 700 milligram containers. The UPC number on this product label is 7 74147 00090 1. The best before date is 20 AL 10.

If you bought this Thrifty Kitchens Beef & Barley Soup and are allergic to finfish, shellfish, milk, and/or what, or if you have celiac disease or are lactose intolerant, do not eat it. Throw it away or take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

Symptoms of food allergies can vary widely and can occur at any time in life with no warning. Typical food allergy symptom include tingling in the mouth, lips, and tongue when the product is consumed; this usually happens fairly quickly. Other symptoms can include itching, hives, swelling of the mouth and throat, nausea, vomiting, and difficulty breathing. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should see a doctor as soon as possible.