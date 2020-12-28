Trader Joe’s Almond Kringle Recalled For Undeclared Pecans

by

Trader Joe’s Almond Kringle is being recalled for pecans, or tree nuts, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to pecans could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No allergic reactions or illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue. The recalling company is O&H Danish Bakery of Racine, Wisconsin.

The 3,173 units of Trader Joe’s Almond Kringle were sold in Trader Joe’s stores in Texas, Tennessee, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Louisiana, Colorado, Kansas, Arkansas, and Alabama. The recalled product is packaged in a white wax paper bakery bag that is marked on the label with batch code #26720. Each Kringle is packaged in a 1 pound 8 ounce container. The batch code is in the upper right hand corner of the product nutritional label.

The recall was started because the company discovered that four pecan filled Kringles were incorrectly labeled as Almond Kringle and delivery to the Trader Joe’s distribution center as part of a larger order. The problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company’s baking and icing process.

If you bought this product and are allergic to pecans, do not eat it. Throw it away in a secure garbage can or take it back to the place of purchase for a full refund. Or you can send and email according to instructions on the FDA recall page notice for a replacement item delivered to your door.

Food allergies can start any time in life with no warning. Symptoms of a tree nut allergy usually include hives, swelling of the lips, tingling of the mouth and throat, a rash, tightening of the throat, and digestive symptoms such as cramps, stomach pain, nausea, and vomiting. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should see a doctor.