Trader Joe’s Gluten Free Battered Halibut Recalled For Wheat

Orca Bay Foods of Seattle, Washington is recalling 4,450 pounds (356 cases) of Trader Joe’s Gluten Free Battered Halibut because it contains wheat and milk, two of the major food allergens, that are not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to wheat or milk, or who has lactose intolerance or celiac disease, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or adverse reactions have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The recalled product was sold in Trader Joe’s stores in these states: Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Vermont, and Wisconsin. The recall was initiated after the company discovered that the product was distributed in packaging that did not list wheat and milk on the label as required by law.

The recalled item is Trader Joe’s Gluten Free Battered Halibut with SKU number 00503822, packaged in 10 ounce boxes. The code is 537312620 Best If Used By Nov 5, 2021 that is printed on the box end.

If you purchased this Trader Joe’s Gluten Free Battered Halibut and cannot eat wheat or milk for whatever reason, don’t eat it. Throw it away or take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

Symptoms of food allergies can begin at any time in life with no warning. Symptoms of a wheat allergy typically include swelling, itching, or irritation of the mouth or throat; hives, itching rash or swelling of the skin; headache; cramps, nausea, diarrhea, or vomiting. Symptoms of a milk allergy typically include hives, wheezing; itching or tingling of the lips and mouth; swelling of the lips, tongue, or throat; and coughing or shortness of breath.