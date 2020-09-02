Ukrop’s Chicken Salad Recalled For Undeclared Almonds

by

Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods of Richmond, Virginia, is recalling about 1,202 pounds of ready to eat Ukrop’s chicken salad because it is misbranded and contains almonds, or tree nuts, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. There are no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of this product, however, a consumer complaint to the company triggered the recall.

The ready to eat chicken salad was produced on August 26, 2020. It is packaged in 15 ounce round plastic containers that contain Ukrop’s Chicken Salad with a sell by date of September 2, 2020. The salad has the establishment number “P-19979″inside the USDA mark of inspection. The salad was sold in retail locations in North Carolina, Ohio, Virginia, and West Virginia.

If you purchased this product and cannot eat almonds, or tree nuts, don’t eat it. Throw it away in a secure garbage can or take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

FSIS is concerned that some of this Ukrop’s chicken salad may be in retailer and consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. FSIS is conducting retail effectiveness checks to make sure that the firm is notifying its customers about this recall. If a retail distribution list becomes available, officials will post it at the USDA recall web site.

Symptoms of a tree nut allergy can range from mild to severe, and can begin at any time in life. Symptoms may include itching of the mouth, throat, eyes, and skin; diarrhea; difficulty swallowing, nasal congestion, abdominal craps, pain, nausea, and vomiting, shortness of breath, and anaphylaxis. Anyone with those symptoms should see a doctor.