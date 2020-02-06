by

An allergy alert has been issued for undeclared milk in bundt cake and cookies sold at 44 Whole Foods Market Stores in the mid-Atlantic region. The stores where these products were sold are in Kentucky, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Virginia and Washington D.C. The products in question are select types and flavors of bundt cakes and chocolate dipped cookies.

Anyone who has an allergy to milk or who is lactose intolerant could have a serious allergic reaction if they eat these products. No allergic reactions or any other adverse reactions have been reported to date in connection with this issue.

The recalled items are Chocolate Fudge Mini Bundt Cake with a product code that begins with 221287 and best by dates through February 08 2020; Marble Bundt Cake with a product code that begins with 245162 and best by dates through February 08 2020; Dark Chocolate Dipped Almond Horn Cookie with a product code that begins with 233579 and best by dates through February 17 2020; and Chocolate Dipped Coconut Macaroon Cookie with a product code that begins with 248454 and best by dates through February 08 2020.

If you bought any of these products that are recalled for undeclared milk, and cannot consume milk for whatever reason, do not eat them. You can throw the product away, or take it or a valid receipt back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

Food allergy symptoms can range from tingling of the mouth, lips, and tongue, itching and hives, to swelling of the mouth and throat and difficulty breathing. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should see a doctor as soon as possible.