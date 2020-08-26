V Klean Hand Sanitizer Gel, Others Recalled For Undeclared Methanol

by

Asiaticon SA de CV is recalling V Klean Hand Sanitizer Gel and other products because they may contain methanol (wood alcohol) and sub potent ethanol levels. Methanol does not have good antiseptic properties, and exposure to this chemical can cause nausea, vomiting, headache, and blurred vision. Methanol can be absorbed through the skin. Consuming methanol can cause permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system, and death. The company has not received any reports of adverse events related to this issue.

The product is used as a hand sanitizer and is packaged in clear plastic bottles with clear tops. The recalled products, which include all lots, include:

V Klean Hand Sanitizer Gel in 8.5 fl. ounce (250 ml) bottles with UPC number 716053704993

V-Klean in 16.9 fl. ounce (500 ml) bottles with UPC number 716053704993

V-Klean in 33.8 fl. ounce (1000 ml) bottles with UPC number 716053704993

Medically Minded in 16.9 fl. ounce (500 ml) bottles with UPC number 676753003782

Protz in 13.5 fl. ounce (400 ml) bottles with UPC number 7503019005002

These products were exported to different distributors nationwide in the United States. The company is notifying distributors by letter and consumers through this press release.

If you purchased any of these products, stop using them immediately. Throw them away using your community’s hazardous waste disposal system, or take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

If you have experienced any adverse health effects while using this product, see your doctor. You should then report your issues to the FDA using the MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting System either online or by regular mail or fax.