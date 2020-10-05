Walmart Cut Fruit Recalled For Possible Listeria Contamination

by

Country Fresh is extending their voluntary recall of cut fruit that was issued on October 2, 2020 to include various containers of Walmart cut fruit for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The products are Freshness Guaranteed brand and include cut and/or sliced apples, grapes, mangoes, pineapple, and cantaloupe.

The FDA detected Listeria monocytogenes on equipment used in an area where those products were packed during a recent inspection. There have been no reports of any illnesses received by the company to date in connection with this issue. Walmart stores are removing these recalled products from store shelves and inventories.

These fresh fruit items were shipped directly to Walmart retail distribution centers and sent to certain stores in Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Texas. The products were packaged in plastic clam shell containers. The best by dates on these products are between October 3 and October 11, 2020.

You can see the long list of recalled products, along with the UPC number, package size, and best if used by dates at the FDA web site. Some of the recalled products include Mixed Apple Slices, Apple Grape Tray w/Carmel, Green Apple Slices, Cantaloupe Chunks, Seasonal Fruit Tray, Summer Blend, Mango Spears, Pineapple Chunks, Red Grapes, and Pineapple Grape Mango Blend, among others. You can see pictures of these items at the FDA web site.

Please check the list of recalled Walmart cut fruit carefully. If you bought any, throw them away after double bagging them in a secure garbage can. You can also take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

You should then clean out your refrigerator with a solution of 1 tablespoon liquid chlorine bleach to 1 gallon of warm water to kill any remaining bacteria. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling these items and after cleaning.

If you ate any of these recalled products, watch yourself for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. That’s how long it can take for symptoms to appear. those symptoms include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. Pregnant women may only feel mildly ill, but this illness can cause miscarriage and stillbirth. If you do feel sick, see your doctor.