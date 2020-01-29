Wang Korea Fish Sausage Recalled For Undeclared Egg

by

Several varieties of Wang Korea fish sausages are being recalled in Canada for egg, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to egg could have a serious allergic reaction if they eat these products.

The recalling firm is Redfrog Enterprises Ltd. These products were distributed in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, and Ontario at the retail level.

All codes where egg is not properly declared on the label for these products are recalled. They are all Wang Korea brand.

The recalled products are Kids Bong Fish Sausage (Fish Cake) – Item No. 01107 sold in 408 gram packages. The UPC number on the product is 0 87703 04601 6. Also recalled is Gochu Bong Fish Sausage Hot Pepper Flavour – item No. 18535, sold in 10 x 34 gram packages with UPC number 0 87703 18535 7. Buldak Bong Fish Sausage (Fish Cake) Hot Chicken Flavor – Item No. 22153 is recalled. That product is sold in 340 gram packages, with UPC number 0 87703 22153 6.

Kkotge Bong Fish Sausage (Fish Cake) Crab Flavour – Item No. 16995 is recalled. That product is sold in 10 x 34 gram packages, with UPC number 0 87703 16995 1. Miss Bong Fish Sausage (Fish Cake), Item No. 13085, sold in 10 x 34 gram packages with UPC number 0 87703 13085 2 is recalled. And finally, Cheese Bong Fish Sausage (Fish Cake) Cheese Flavour – Item No. 21273, sold in 10 x 34 gram packages, is recalled. The UPC number on that product is 0 87703 21273 2.

Check to see if you have these products in your home. If you do, and are allergic to egg, do not eat them. You can throw them away or take them back to the place of purchase for a full refund.