Wegmans Recalled Peaches and Bakery Items For Salmonella

Wegmans recalled peaches and products made with peaches for possible Salmonella contamination. There is a multistate Salmonella Enteritidis outbreak linked to recalled Wawona Packing fresh whole peaches, and the secondary recalls are starting. These products were sold at all Wegmans stores that are located in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland, Massachusetts, and North Carolina.

The produce items were sold between June 1 and August 21, 2020. The bakery items were sold between August 16 and August 21, 2020. The peaches were supplied to Wegmans by Prima Wawona of Fresno, California. The peaches are being recalled “as a precaution in connection with a Salmonella outbreak under investigation” by the FDA and CDC.

The Wegmans recalled peaches sold from June 1, 2020 to August 19, 2020 include Wawona Sweet2Eat 2 pound bags of peaches with UPC number 3338332200 and lot codes that begin with the letters W, X, or G; and Wegmans Brand 2 pound bags of peaches with UPC number 7789049048 and lot codes beginning with the letters W, X, or G. Any bags that do not have a small, white, rectangular stick aren’t affected by this recall.

These peaches were sold by the pound between June 1, 2020 and August 21, 2020: Select White peach with UPC numbers 3314, 4400, and 4401; Yellow Peach with UPC numbers 3117, 4037, 4038, 4043, 4044, 4402, 4403, and 4405; and Organic peaches with UPC numbers 94037, 94038, 94044, and 94402. Wegmans Organic 2.5 pound box of peaches was also recalled, with UPC number 7789050252.

You can see the long list of recalled bakery items at the FDA web site, along with their UPC numbers and package sizes. They were sold between August 16, 2020 through August 21, 2020. They include Vanilla Trifle, Mini Fruit Topped Shortcake, Peach Melba Whipped Cream Cake, Fruit Topped Cream Cheese Pie, Rustic Peach Tart, and Single Fruit Tart, among others.

If you purchased any of these items, do not eat them, even if you plan to cook or can the peaches because of the potential for cross-contamination. Throw them away in a sealed package or take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

The symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning include a fever, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain and cramps, stomach pain and cramps, and diarrhea which can be bloody. If you have eaten peaches and have been ill, see your doctor.