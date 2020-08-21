CDC Weighs In On Salmonella Wawona Peaches Outbreak

by

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is weighing in on the Salmonella Wawona peaches outbreak that has sickened at least 68 people in in nine states. The fresh whole peaches were sold at Target and ALDI stores in certain states, and two recalls have been issued.

The case count by state is: Iowa (8), Maryland (1), Michigan (17), Minnesota (23), New Jersey (4), New York (8), Pennsylvania (1), Virginia (3), and Wisconsin (3). Illness onset dates range from June 29 2020 to August 3, 2020. Fourteen people have been hospitalized because they are so sick. The patient age range is from 1 to 92 years.

Public heath officials are using the PulseNet system to find people who may be part of this outbreak. Whole genome sequencing showed that bacteria isolated from ill persons were closely related genetically, which means that they are more likely to share a common source of infection.

Epidemiologic evidence shows that bagged peaches are a likely source of this outbreak. Many of the ill persons said they purchased bagged peaches sold at certain ALDI stores in several states. Of 31 people who talked to investigators, 27, or 87%, said they ate peaches the week before they got sick.

On August 19, 2020, ALDI voluntarily recalled peaches and removed them from their store shelves in multiple states. Do not eat any Wawona bagged peaches that were for sale from ALDI stores in Connecticut, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Vermont, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

The CDC notice does not mention this, but the Minnesota Department of Health, which broke the investigation, stated that Wawona peaches were also sold at Target stores. Public health officials are investigating to see if more brands and stores are involved.

Food safety attorney Fred Pritzker, who has represented many clients in lawsuits over the years, said, “Peaches and other produce that are eaten without cooking should not be contaminated with enough pathogenic bacteria to make people sick. More than a dozen people have been hospitalized just because they bought peaches from a grocery store.”

If you have purchased peaches recently and aren’t sure if they are Wawona brand, do not eat them. You can contact your grocer to ask but if they don’t know, throw the peaches away even if some have been eaten and no one is sick.

Then clean and sanitize the area where you stored the peaches with a mild bleach solution. Also sanitize cutting boards, utensils, and storage bins. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after cleaning and after handling the fruit and packaging.

Symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning include a fever, nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps, stomach pain, and diarrhea that may be bloody. If you have been ill with these symptoms, see your doctor. You may be part of this Salmonella Wawona peaches outbreak.