by

IcelandicPlus LLC is voluntarily recalling Whole Capelin Fish Pet Treats for possible botulism contamination because the product exceeds FDA size restrictions for uneviscerated fish. This could use severe illness or death in both animals eating the treats and the people who handle them.

The FDA regulations are based on the fact that that salt-cured, dried, or uneviscerated fish larger than 5 inches have been linked to outbreaks of botulism poisoning in people between 1981 and 1987 and again in 1991. No reports of illness of pets or people have been received to date in connection w with the problem.

The Whole Capelin Fish Pet Treats have been sold throughout the country in independent pet specialty stores. The product is packed in a clear plastic 1.5 or 2.5 ounce plastic bag or a 2.5 ounce plastic tube and marked Icelandic + Capelin Whole Fish Pure Fish Treats For Dogs or Pure Fish Treats For Cats. The UPC numbers on the product are 8 5485400775 9, 8 5485400711 7, and 8 5485400757 5. The lot numbers are 02/2020 to 02/2022.

If you purchased this product, do not give it to your pet. Throw it away in a sealed package inside a secure garbage can with a sealed lid, or take it back to the place of purchase for a full refund.

This product can affect people who handle the pet food treat, or who pet or come into contact with the animals who have eaten it. The symptoms of botulism, the toxin produced by Clostridium botulinum bacteria, include dizziness, blurred or double vision, trouble speaking or swallowing, difficulty breathing, muscle weakness, abdominal dissension, and constipation. Anyone experiencing these symptoms needs to see a doctor immediately.