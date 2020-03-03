by

Whole Foods Green Chile Chicken Tamales are being voluntarily recalled from stores in 24 states because the product contains milk, one of the eight major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to milk or who is lactose intolerant could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No allergic reactions or illnesses have been reported to the company to date.

The Green Chile Chicken Tamales were sold at these Whole Foods Market stores: in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Wisconsin. The tamales were sold in plastic containers and also in family-style meal kits with Whole Foods Market scale labels. They were also sold onto self-serve hot bar and from the chef’s case.

These are the details about this recalled product: The Green Chile Chicken Tamale Family lMeal has a product code that begins with 224401 and best by date through 3/7/2020. The Green Chile Chicken Tamale, Chef’s Case has a product code that starts with 237593 and 272405 and a best by date through 3/7/2020. The Green Chile Chicken Tamale, Packaged has product codes that start with 237597, 272429, and 277626 and a best by date through 3/7/2020.

Whole Foods Green Chile Chicken Tamale, Frozen has a product code that begins with 272435 and a best by date through 3/31/2020. And finally Green Chile Chicken Tamale, Hot Bar has no product code, but a best by date through 3/1/2020.

If you purchased this product in any of the above forms and cannot consume milk for any reason, don’t eat it. Throw it away or take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.