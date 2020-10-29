Whole Foods Macaroni and Cheese Recalled For Undeclared Egg

by

Whole Foods Macaroni and Cheese is being recalled for egg, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to egg could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No reactions or illnesses have been reported to the company to date.

These products were sold at Whole Foods Market stores in Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Washington, D.C. The Macaroni and Cheese were sold in plastic containers and family-style meal kits with Whole Foods Market scale labels in the prepared foods department. They were available both hot and refrigerated. They were also sold from the chef’s case counter and from Whole Foods Market online and catering menus.

The recalled products include Macaroni & Cheese, chef’s case, with product code 286501 and date 10/28/2020; Macaroni & Cheese, packaged with product code 263608 and date 10/27/2020; Macaroni & Cheese, online and catering with product codes 114449 and 109866 and date 10/23/2020; and Rotisserie Chicken Meals with Mac & Cheese and Broccoli, packaged, with codes 261596, 261580, 261590, 261601, 261608, and 261616 and date 10/26/2020.

Also recalled is Fried Chicken Meal with Mac & Cheese packaged, with code 247257 and date 10/25/2020; Fried Chicken Meal with Mac & Cheese, packaged on hot bar with code 237444 and date 10/24/2020; Chicken Rustico Romano Chef Plate with Mac & Cheese and Broccoli packaged, with code 241442 and date 10/28/2020; Chicken Breast Chef Plate with Mac & Cheese and Broccoli, packaged with code 299430 and date 10/28/2020; BBQ Turkey Meatballs Chef Plate with Mac & Cheese and Green Beans, packaged with code 241464 and date 10/28/2020; and Roasted Turkey Chef Plate with Mac & Cheese and Broccoli, packaged, with code 242019 and date 10/28/2020.

If you bought any of these products and cannot consume egg, don’t eat them. You can throw them away or take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.