Whole Foods Market Vodka Sauce Recalled For Undeclared Milk

Winter Gardens Quality Foods is voluntarily recalling one of its products: Whole Foods Market Vodka Sauce, because it contains milk, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to milk protein or who has lactose intolerance could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue.

The recalled Vodka Sauce was sold at Whole Foods Market stores in Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Hawaii, Maine, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, and Rhode Island on or after March 2, 2020. The sauce is sold in a 16 ounce plastic tub with lot code 20057. The lot code is printed on the lid of the product.

This product was sold in the refrigerated aisles. The incorrectly labeled product has the UPC number 853594006084. The recall started after a customer compliant about the incorrect back label.

If you bought this product and cannot consume milk, don’t eat it. Throw it away or take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

People can develop food allergies at any time over a lifespan. Common food allergy symptoms include tingling of the lips, mouth, and tongue, itching, and hives. The more serious symptoms include difficulty breathing, and swelling of the tongue and throat. If you have experienced these symptoms, see your doctor.