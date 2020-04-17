Whole Foods Queso Sauce in Phoenix Recalled; One Consumer Sick

by

Whole Foods Market store at 7111 East Mayo Boulevard in Phoenix, Arizona is recalling Whole Foods Queso Sauce because it may contain cashews or tree nuts, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to cashews could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. One customer did report an allergic reaction; that is what triggered the recall.This is the only store where the sauce in question is being recalled.

The recalled Whole Foods Queso Sauce was available as a fresh-pack item in the prepared foods department. The sell by date on the product is April 14, 2020. The PLU number printed on the product scale label begins with 74135. The sauce was sold in clear plastic deli-style containers of various weights.

All of the affected product has been removed from shelves in that store. If you bought this product and are allergic to cashews or tree nuts, don’t eat it. Throw it away in a secure garbage can, or take it back to that store for a full refund.

Symptoms of food allergies can begin at any time with no warning. And the symptoms can become more severe over time with some people. Typical early symptoms of a food allergic reaction include tingling of the lips, mouth, and tongue, and itching. Later, more serious symptoms include hives, nausea, diarrhea, difficulty breathing, and swelling of the mouth, tongue, and throat. Allergic reactions can be life-threatening in some people. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should see a doctor as soon as possible.