Wilbur Dark Chocolate Covered Cashews Recalled For Wheat

by

Cargill is voluntarily recalling 39 one-pound bags of product that is incorrectly packaged as Wilbur Dark Chocolate Covered Cashews. This product was sold locally through the Wilbur Chocolate Store in Lititz, Pennsylvania. The product in the packages contains wheat, one of the major food allergens, that isn’t declared on the label. Anyone who. is allergic to wheat or who has celiac disease could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to Cargill to date.

Wilbur Dark Chocolate Malted Milk Balls were incorrectly labeled and packaged as Dark Chocolate Covered Cashew. The Malted Milk Balls contain wheat. The Dark Chocolate Covered Cashews have a “may contain wheat” statement.

The recalled product is Wilbur Dark Chocolate Covered Cashews with lot number 19100301WH. The Bar Code on the product is 200172-16. They were sold at the Wilbur Chocolate Store between December 1, 2019 and December 30, 2019. No other Cargill Cocoa & Chocolate or Wilbur products are involved in this recall.

If you purchased this product and are allergic to wheat or have celiac disease, don’t eat it. Throw it away or take it back to the place of purchase for a full refund.