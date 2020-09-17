Willow Tree Farm Classic Chicken Salad Recalled For Walnuts

by

Willow Tree Poultry Farm, Inc. of Attleboro, Massachusetts is recalling about 6,800 ponds of ready to eat Willow Tree Farm classic chicken salad because it contains walnuts, or tree nuts, that isn’t declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to walnuts could have as serious reaction if they eat this product. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions associated with the consumption of this product to date.

The recalled product is labeled as “Classic Chicken Salad,” but it may actually contain “White Meat Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad.” The salad was produced on September 2, 2020. The recaleld product is 15 ounce clear plastic containers of Willow Tree Farm Classic Chicken Salad that is labeled as “Willow Tree Premium White Meat Chicken Salad Classic,” with a sell by date of 9/30/20. The time stamp is 13:00:00 through 17:00:00 on the container’s cellophane lid.

The recalled salad has the establishment number “EST. P-8827” stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection. It was shipped to retail locations in Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Vermont and Virginia.

The problem was discovered after a consumer complained and said that walnuts and cranberries were present in a container of classic chicken salad.

If you bought this salad and are allergic to walnuts or tree nuts, don’t eat it. Throw it away or take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

FSIS is conducting retail effectiveness checks to make sure that the recalling firm is notifying customers about this issue. They are also making sure that this product is no longer available on store shelves. If a retail distribution list becomes available, it will be published on the USDA recall web page.