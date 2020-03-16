by

WinCo Foods is recalling Winco Foods Frozen Blackberries along with their frozen Berry Medley that is made with those blackberries because they may be contaminated with norovirus. The FDA has been sampling frozen berries since May 2019 for norovirus and hepatitis A after there have been several outbreaks linked to those products.

No customer illnesses have been reported to date in association with this recall. The FDA informed WinCo about the positive norovirus test, so the company has removed the recalled products from their store shelves.

The berries were sold at WinCo Foods stores in Arizona, California, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Washington, Texas, and Utah. The recalled products are WinCo Foods Frozen Blackberries sold in 16 ounce bags. The UPC number on the package is 70552-30502, and the best by code is Dec/09/2021. Also recalled is WinCo Foods Frozen Berry Medley sold in 16 ounce bags. The UPC number for that product is 70552-30522, and the best by code is also Dec/09/2021. Finally, WinCo Foods Frozen Berry Medley, sold in 32 ounce bags, is recalled. The UPC number on that product label is 70552-30512, and the best by code is Dec/09/2021.

If you purchased any of these products, do not use them, even if you plan to cook them, since there is potential for cross-contamination. Throw them away in a sealed garbage can, or take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

Symptoms of norovirus typically occur very quickly after exposure. This virus is very contagious. Symptoms include vomiting watery diarrhea, abdominal cramps, nausea, fever, and headache. Most people recover without medical treatment within 48 hours, but some, including the elderly and people with compromised immune persons, may need care as they may have more severe symptoms. If you ate any of these products and have been sick, call your doctor and tell him about this recall.