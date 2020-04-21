Wyndmere Naturals and Dr. Adorable Essential Oils Recalled

by

Dr. Adorable Essential Oil and Wyndmere Naturals Essential Oils are both being recalled because they do not meet child resistant packaging, and therefore pose the risk of poisoning. Both of these recalls were issued by the Consumer Product Safety Commission. No incidents or injuries have been reported in connection with either recall.

The first recall is for Dr. Adorable Sweet Birch Essential Oil. The product was sold exclusively on Amazon from January 2020 through March 2020 for about $17. This product is made with methyl salicylate, which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. About 12 units are being recalled.

The recalled product is packaged in 4.4 fluid ounce and 8 fluid ounce plastic amber bottles with white flip top lids. The white oval label on the bottle is printed with the Dr. Adorable logo, the product name, and volume.

The second recall is for Wyndmere Naturals Birch Sweet Essential Oil and Aches & Pains Synergistic Essential Oil Blend. Those products also do not have child resistant packaging. This product also contains methyl salicylate which must be in child resistant packaging. About 2,850 units are being recalled.

The Birch Sweet Essential Oil is packaged in a 10 mL cobalt blue glass bottle with a black cap and yellow label. The UPC number on this product is 602444000907, and the batch number 12717-65 is printed on the bottom of the bottle in yellow ink.

The Aches & Pains oil was also sold in a 10 mL cobalt blue glass bottle with a black cap but with a blue label. The UPC number 602444010609 is printed on the label. And the batch number 112019-65 is printed on the bottom of the bottle in yellow ink. These products were sold at grocery stores and online at Amazon.com and the company’s website from January 2020 through March 2020 for between $7 and $12.

If you purchased any of these products, immediately store them in a safe location out of the reach of children. You can contact the companies for instructions on how to dispose of the product and get a refund or credit.