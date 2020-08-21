Yacana Hand Sanitizer Is Being Recalled For Undeclared Methanol

by

Yacana Hand Sanitizer is being recalled by Grupo Yacana Mexico SAS de CV of Guadalupe, Nuevo Leon, because it may contain methanol, or wood alcohol, and sub-potent ethanol. No reports of illness or adverse reactions have been reported to the company to date.

The risk statement for this recall is: The use of sub-potent hand sanitizer products can have adverse health consequences related to infections. Ethanol levels below the label claim can result in a lack of efficacy. In addition, methanol has inferior antiseptic properties compared to ethanol. Substantial methanol exposure can result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system or death. Although all person using these products on their hands are at risk, your children who accidently ingest these products and adolescents and adults who drink these products as an alcohol (ethanol) substitute, are most at risk for methanol poisoning.”

The Yacana Hand Sanitizer is packaged in 250 ml bottles. All lots are recalled. The lot numbers on the product are NDC: 76592-001-01 and 76592-002-04. The hand sanitizer was distributed nationwide in the U.S. to wholesale distributors.

The company is notifying distributors and customers through email and sending a letter of product recall. Anyone who has purchased this product is urged to stop using it immediately. You can discard it according to your community’s hazardous waste disposal system, or take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

If you have used this product and have experienced problems, you can report it to the FDA. Use the government’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program and submit it online, through fax, or regular mail.