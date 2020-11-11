YETI Rambler Travel Mugs Recalled For Burn and Injury Hazard

by

YETI Rambler Travel Mugs are being recalled for possible injury and burn hazards. The recalled item is Rambler 20 ounce Travel Mugs with Stronghold Lids. The magnet slider on the lid can eject and hot contents can spill out, posing injury and burn hazards.

No injuries have been reported to date, although the company has received two reports of the magnetic slider being ejected after it was sealed with hot liquid.

The travel mugs were sold nationwide and online at the company’s web site during October 2020 for about $35. The mugs were manufactured in China. The importer is YETI Coolers, LLC of Austin, Texas. About 241,500 travel mugs were sold.

The recalled items were sold in a variety of colors. The recall only is for travel mugs with the date code 34204010 which is on the bottom of the travel mug base. The SKU number is located on the product packaging slip for online orders, and the product receipt for in-store purchases.

The recalled mugs are Black, with SKU numbers 21070060046 and 21070070041; Seafoam with SKU numbers 21070060048 and 21070070043; Navy with SKU numbers 21070060047 and 21070070042; Ice Pink with SKU numbers 21070060052 and 21070070047; Northwoods Green with SKU numbers 21070060050 and 21070070045; Graphite with SKU number 21070060066; and Copper with SKU number 21070060064. The date code for all of these recalled mugs is 34204010.

If you purchased Yeti Rambler Travel Mugs in those colors and with those specific SKU numbers and the date code, you should stop using it immediately. Visit the company’s web site for instructions on returning the lid. Or you can return the mug to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.