by

Nanomateriales SA de CV is recalling Zanilast+Gel hand sanitizer because it contains 1-propanol, that can cause acute toxicity when ingested. The recall notice states, “There is a reasonable probability of acute toxicity from ingestion which can cause central nervous system depression, which could result in death, permanent impairment, or necessitate medical or surgical intervention. Populations most at risk include individual with alcohol addiction and adolescents, who have been known to ingest ethanol-based antiseptic rubs intentionally to become intoxicated, as well as infants and children who may unintentionally ingest the defective product. Nanomateriales, SA de CV has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall.”

This product is used as a hand sanitizer gel. These types of products are supposed to be made with ethanol.

The recalled product is Zanilast+gel hand sanitizer in 1 liter containers, with UPC number 2 000000 531151. Also recalled is the hand sanitizer packaged in 25 liter containers, with UPC number 2 000000 531151, and the same product packaged in 1 gallon containers, with UPC number 2 000000 531144. It was sold from May 29, 2020 to June 17, 2020 in California, New York, and New Jersey.

If you purchased this product, stop using it immediately. You can dispose of it by using your community’s hazardous waste disposal system, or take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

If you have experienced any health problems after using this product, you should see your doctor. Then you should report your issues to the FDA using their MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting Program, either online or through regular mail or fax.