365 Everyday Value Whey Protein Powder Recalled For Soy

365 Everyday Value Whey Protein Powder in natural vanilla flavor is being voluntarily recalled for soy, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. That means that anyone who is allergic to or sensitive to soy could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No reactions or illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue. The recalling company is Arizona Nutritional Supplements of Chandler, Arizona.

Containers of 365 Everyday Value Whey Protein Powder Natural Vanilla Flavor were mistakenly packaged with Soy Protein Powder. This product was sold at Whole Foods Market locations in the United State between March 24, 2021 and May 6, 2021.

The recalled product is packaged in 13.9 ounce containers. The UPC number that is printed on the label is 9948228764, and the best by date is March 4, 2023 (03/04/2023). The lot number stamped on the product is 0073984.

If you bought this product and are allergic to soy, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can so other people can’t get at it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund. Or you can bring a valid receipt to the store to get your money back.

Symptoms of a soy allergy can include tingling in the mouth, hives, itching, or clay skin, swelling of the lips, face, tongue, and throat, wheezing, breathing difficulty, abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea, or vomiting, and skin redness. Anyone can develop allergies to foods at any time.