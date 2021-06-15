Al Rabih Tahini Recalled For Possible Salmonella Contamination

by

Al Rabih Tahini is being recalled in Canada for possible Salmonella contamination. The recall notice states that this is an expanded recall, but we cannot find any other recall notices that mention this specific brand, and the recall notice does not have a link to another notice. There have been no reports of illnesses reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Phoenicia Group Inc.

The recalled product is Al Rabih Tahini (100% Sesame) Sesame Paste, which is sold in 454 gram containers. The UPC number printed on the label is 7 70338 10053 5. The lot number on the product is 157 29420, and the best before date is 22/OC/19 (October 19, 2022). The tahini was sold in Ontario and Quebec and may have been sold nationally at the retail level.

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results. A food safety investigation is being launched, which may lead to the recall of more products. If other recalls are indicated, they will be published on the CFIA web site. The government is making sure that industry is removing this product from the marketplace.

If you purchased this Al Rabih Tahini with that lot number, UPC number, and best before date, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can with a right fitting lid, or you can take it back to the place of purchase for a refund.

Symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning usually start 6 to 72 hour after infection. These symptoms can include a fever, nausea, vomiting, abdominal and stomach cramps, and diarrhea that is bloody. If you have eaten this product and have been ill with these symptoms, see your doctor.