AlBurj and Algota Tahini Recalled in Canada For Possible Salmonella

AlBurj and Algota tahini and halvah are being recalled in Canada for possible Salmonella contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with this recall. The recalling company is Basha Foods International.

The recalled Alburj and Algota tahini and halvah were sold from Basha Foods International, which is located at 2717 Sunridge Way NE in Calgary, Alberta. The recalled products include AlBurj Tahina (Arabic characters only) that is packaged in 400 gram containers. The UPC number printed the label is 6 217000 020417, and the codes on the product are P: 03/2021 and E: 03/2023. Also recalled is AlBurj Tahina (Arabic characters only) that is in 800 gram packages. The UPC number for that product is 6 217000 020646, and the codes are P: 03/2021 and E: 03/2023. AlBurj Halawa Original (Arabic characters only) packaged in 400 gram containers is also recalled. The UPC number on that label is 6 217000 020561 and the codes are P: 03/2021 and E: 03/2023.

Algota Sesame Tahini is also recalled. That product is packaged in 800 gram containers and the UPC number is 6 210924 160153. The codes on the label are P: 4/2020 and E: 4/2022. Algota Halvah Tahini (Arabic characters only) in 900 gram containers with UPC number 6 210924 140155 is recalled. The codes on that product are also P: 4/2020 and E: 4/2022. Finally, Algota (Arabic characters only) Halvah with Pistachio is recalled. That item is packaged in 900 gram containers, and the UPC number is 6 210924 150154, with codes P: 4/2020 and E: 4/2022.

If you purchased these AlBurj and Algota Tahini and Halvah products with those UPC numbers and codes, do not eat them, even if you plan to cook with them. You can see pictures of product labels at the CFIA web site. You can throw them away in a sealed package inside a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the place of purchase for a full refund.