Alert For Lonely Lane Farms Chorizo Sausage For Foreign Material

by

The USdA is issuing a public health alert for about 39 pounds of raw Lonely Lane Farms Chorizo Sausage because it may be contaminated with foreign materials, more specifically hard pieces of crystalline material. This poses a choking and mouth injury hazard. The public health alert is being issued because the government believes that the products are no longer available for consumers to purchase. There have been no confirmed reports of injuries or illness reported to the company in association with the consumption of this item.

The fresh and frozen raw ground chorizo sausage items were produced on March 8, 2021 by Century Oak Packing Company of Mt. Angel, Oregon. The recalled item is 1 pound packages containing Lonely Lane Farms Chorizo Sausage, which has the product ID number 21067-6. The product has the establishment number “EST. M40256” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were sold at a farmers’ market and they were also shipped to retail locations in Oregon.

The problem was discovered when the firm received three consumer complaints reporting that they found pieces of hard crystalline material in the product. FSIS is concerned that some of this product may be frozen in consumers’ home freezers.

Check your freezer to see if you have purchased Lonely Lane Farms Chorizo Sausage. If you have, do not eat it. You can throw the sausage away in a double bagged or sealed package in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid, or take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.