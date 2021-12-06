Alexander & Hornung Ham Recalled For Possible Listeria Monocytogenes

by

Alexander & Hornung Ham and Pepperoni products sold under various brand names are being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. About 234,391 pounds of the fully cooked pork products are recalled. No reports of illness have been received to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling company is Alexander & Hornung of St. Clair Shores, Michigan and is a division of Perdue Premium Meat Company Inc.

The recalled items were produced in various dates. You can see the long list of recalled products at the USDA web site, along with the package sizes and best if sold by dates. You can also see pictures of product labels. They include Wellshire Wood Smoked Spiral Sliced Ham, Alexander & Hornung Spiral Sliced Smoked Ham, Alexander & Hornung Super Trim Bone-in Ham Steak, food club fully cooked spiral sliced ham, Garret Valley Farms Spiral Sliced Ham, Butcher Boy Boneless fully cooked ham, and Five Star Brand Pepperoni, among others.

All of these recalled products have the establishment number “EST. M10125” stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection. They were shipped to retail locations nationwide. The problem was discovered when the company notified FSIS that sampling reports positive Listeria monocytogenes results.

Listeria monocytogenes does not change the taste, texture, aroma, or appearance of food. The pathogen can grow at refrigerator temperatures, and freezing doesn’t kill it.

If you purchased any of these products with those exact descriptions, package sizes, and dates, throw them away in a sealed or double bagged container in a secure garbage can. Or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling these items.