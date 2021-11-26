American Screening Hand Sanitizer Recalled For Appearance

by

American Screening Hand Sanitizer is being recalled because the bottles resemble beverage containers, which poses a risk of consumption. Ingesting hand sanitizer intended for topical use could result in alcohol toxicity. Alcohol can also interact with many prescription drugs that can cause serious problems. No reports of illness or adverse reactions have been received by the company to date in connection with this problem. The recalling company is American Screening LLC of Shreveport, Louisiana.

About 153,336 units of American Screening Hand Sanitizer are recalled. The product contains 70% ethyl alcohol gel and was sold at the consumer level to customers and distributors nationwide through the internet. It was also sold in-house.

The recalled hand sanitizer is packaged in 8 ounce containers that look like water bottles. The expiration dates for the black capped bottles are 5/21/2022 (May 21, 2022) and 5/24/2022 (May 24, 2022). There are no lot numbers or expiration dates for clear capped bottles. The product is identified by its shape with a black flip top cap or a clear cap with a blue pouring spout. The UPC number that is printed on the product is 8 4005051579 2.

The product is intended to be applied to the skin to hep reduce bacteria when soap and water are not available. If you purchased this product, stop using it and return to the place of purchase for a full refund. All distributors that have this hand sanitizer should stop distribution and use and also return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Any adverse reactions can be reported to the FDA. Use the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting Program either online or by regular mail.