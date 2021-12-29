Aplenty Rotini Bolognese Meal Kit Recalled For Undeclared Milk

by

Aplenty Rotini Bolognese Meal Kit made with plant based ingredients is being recalled for milk, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. That means anyone who is allergic to milk or who is lactose intolerant could have an allergic reaction or illness if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Seviroli Foods Inc of Garden City.

The issue was discovered on December 22, 2021. The company found that products containing milk were inadvertently packaged in this meal kit package, which does not list milk on the ingredient statement. This item was sold through Amazon Fresh stores and Fresh online channels throughout the U.S. All products related to this recall have been removed from Amazon store shelves.

The recalled product is Aplenty Rotini with Plant based Bolognese Meal Kit that is packaged in 14 ounce containers. The UPC number that is printed on the label is 842379197598 and the item number is 19759. The lot code and sell by date pairs are: 1148 and May 28, 2022; 1161 and June 10, 2022; and 1162 and June 11, 2022. The lot code is located on the back of the package on the bottom center.

If you purchased this item and cannot consume milk for whatever reason, do not eat it. You can throw the Aplenty Rotini Bolognese Meal Kit away in a secure trash can with a tight lid, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.