APS Nutrition Isomorph Dietary Supplement Recalled For Allergens

by

Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals of Norcross, Georgia is recalling all lots of APS Nutrition Isomorph dietary supplement flavors in different size jugs because they contain milk, wheat, and soy, three of the major food allergens, that are not declared on the label. All lots of iForce Nutrition Mass Gainz Brown Sugar Maple Oatmeal Cookie in 4.85 pound jugs and 10 pound bags is recalled because it contains undeclared eggs.

Anyone who is allergic to milk, wheat, eggs, or soy, or who is lactose intolerant or who has celiac disease, could have a serious reaction if they eat these products. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these items.

You can see the long list of recalled products, along with package sizes, UPC numbers, and expiration dates, at the FDA web site. The recalled products are all APS Nutrition Isomorph brand except for one: iForce Nutrition Mass Gainz Brown Sugar Maple Oatmeal Cookie.

The APS Nutrition Isomorph dietary supplement flavors that are recalled include Banana Cream Pie, Chocolate Fudge Pop, Chocolate Milkshake, Cinnamon Graham Cracker, Cookies N Cream, Neopolitan Ice Cream, Orange Creamsicle, Smores, Strawberry Milkshake, Vanilla Milkshake, Vanilla Ice Cream, and Honey Granola. The APS Nutrition Isomorph 28 and iForce Nutrition Mass Gainz Brown Sugar Maple Oatmeal Cookie products were distributed throughout the United States through direct sales, online stores, retail stores and third party distribution.

The recall was initiated after the company discovered that product containing milk, eggs, wheat, and soy allergens was distributed in packaging that didn’t reveal those allergens. The problem was caused by an oversight in the label design before printing.

If you purchased any of these products and are allergic to the respective allergens, don’t eat them. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can, or take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.