Argentina Mighty Meaty Chicken and Pork Hotdog Recalled For Listeria

by

Argentina Mighty Meaty Chicken and Pork Hotdog Jumbo is being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. About 2,048 pounds of the frozen ready to eat product have been recalled. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Espi’s Sausage and Tocino Company of Seattle, Washington.

The hotdogs were produced on May 19, 2021. The recalled product is 12 ounce vacuum packed plastic packages containing Argentina Mighty Meaty Chicken and Pork Hotdog Jumbo with sell by date May 19, 2022 (051922). The product has the establishment number “EST. P-17524” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The hotdogs were shipped to a distributor in California and further distributed to retail locations.

The problem was discovered by FSIS during an assessment of the establishment’s sampling records. The firm received confirmation from their third-party lab that a product contact surface had tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes.

FSIS thinks that this product may be in consumers’ home freezers. Please check your freezer carefully to see if you have purchased this product. If you hove, do not eat it, even if you plan to reheat the hotdogs. Throw them away in a sealed container in a secure garbage can, or take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

Symptoms of listeriosis, the illness caused by this pathogen, can take up to 70 days to appear. Symptoms can include a high fever, stiff neck, muscle aches, severe headache, and nausea and diarrhea. Pregnant women can suffer stillbirth and miscarriage even though their symptoms seem like a mild case of the flu. If you ate these hotdogs and have been ill, see your doctor.