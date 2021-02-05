At Your 2021 Super Bowl Party, Avoid Food Poisoning With These Tips

by

At your Super Bowl party this year, avoid food poisoning with these tips from the USDA. Whenever you are entertaining, you need to think about food safety and how to avoid making people sick. All you have to do is follow a few simple rules and pay attention to the food.

USDA Acting Deputy Under Secretary for Food Safety Paul Kiecker said, “As Americans prepare their Super Bowl food, protecting loved ones from foodborne illnesses is essential. Millions of people get sick from food poisoning each year. Following guidance on proper handwashing and avoiding cross-contamination can keep your family safe.”

First, always wash your hands before you start preparing food. In a recent USDA study, participants failed to wash their hands correctly 99% of the time. You need to wet your hands with running water, and lather with soap for a full 20 seconds. Then rinse and dry with a clean towel or paper towel.

On the other hand, never rinse meats or poultry before you cook them. This bad habit will spread bacteria around your kitchen since the running water aerosolizes the bacteria. If you feel the need to do something, pat the meat with a paper towel, then discard the towel and wash your hands.

Avoid cross-contamination between raw meats and poultry and foods that are eaten uncooked. This starts at the grocery store. Keep raw meat, poultry, eggs, and seafood in separate plastic bags and put them in the cart away from produce. Use the plastic bags provided at the grocery store. Put your hand into the bag and grab onto the meat or poultry package. Then pull the bag over the package so you don’t touch it. That keeps your hand clean. Don’t put raw meat or poultry above produce in the fridge. And use separate cutting boards for raw meat and produce.

Always cook meat, poultry, eggs, and seafood to a safe final minimum internal temperature. That’s the only way to kill pathogens. Ground meats should reach 160°F, except for ground poultry, which should be cooked to 165°F. Whole cuts of beef and pork should be cooked to 145°F minimum with a three minute wait time. And eggs and poultry should be cooked to 165°F. Test that temperature every time with a reliable food thermometer.

It’s important during your party to keep hot foods hot and cold foods cold. Use crockpots or heating utensils such as a chafing dish to keep food hot. All hot foods should be kept above 1140°F. And cold foods should be kept below 40°F. Keep cold foods on ice. And keep an eye on the time. After two hours out of the oven or refrigeration food should be refrigerated or discarded.

Have a wonderful 2021 Super Bowl party!