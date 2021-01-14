by

The FDA is warning consumers to avoid Green Gorilla Root Juice because it contains Yohimbine, alpha-2 adrenergic antagonist, that is not listed on the label as required by law. Yohimbine is an ingredient that can be dangerous when it is in products at the level found in this product.

Yohimbine is associated with heart attacks, seizures, and other serious side effects. It can also cause dizziness, confusion, anxiety, skin flushing, tremors, and headaches and it may interact with medications. It is available as a prescription drug, and is also used as a veterinary drug to reverse sedation in dogs.

Laboratory tests conducted by the FDA found that Green Gorilla Root Juice contains Yohimbine at unsafe levels. The problem was discovered as part of a joint regulatory investigation by the FDA and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The products contained 147 mg of Yohimbine in one 16 ounce bottle. That amount is several times higher than what would normally be recommended for use by a doctor.

The FDA contacted the firm multiple times to tell them about these test results, but could not reach them. The government is trying to establish whether this product has been sold at other outlets, but “these efforts have been delayed by the firm’s lack of cooperation,” according to the FDA notice. The FDA also tried to conduct an inspection at the firm on December 16, 2020, but were not permitted access.

Green Gorilla Root Juice is offered for sale at the company’s web site. If you purchased this product, discard it immediately. If you have had side effects, see your doctor as soon as possible. Your symptoms should e reported to the health department. You can also report any adverse reactions to the FDA through their MedWatch form.