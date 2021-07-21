Backroad Country Dried Apricots Recalled For Undeclared Sulfites

by

Backroad Country Dried Apricots are being recalled because they contain sulfites that are not declared on the label. While sulfites are not one of the nine major food allergens, people can be allergic to or sensitive to them and can have serious or life-threatening allergic reactions to foods containing them. No allergic reactions or illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Lipari Foods of Warren, Michigan.

These apricots were sold in retail stores in these states: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia, Wisconsin, and West Virginia.

The recalled product is Backroad Country Dried Apricots that are package din a clear, plastic-film bag with the Backroad Country label on the front. Each bag weighs nine ounces. It is filled with orang-colored dried apricots that can be seen through the bag. The lot code of this product that is stamped on the label is 440021117, and the expiration date is 12/2021.

This recall was started after a Florida Department of Agriculture’s inspection. Inspectors found that the apricots contained sulfites that were not declared on the label. Any other expiration dates with the same lot code of 440021117 are not affected by this recall.

If you purchased this product and are allergic to or sensitive to sulfites, do not eat it. You can throw the apricots away in a secure garbage can or take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.