Baker Farms Kale Sold Under Different Brand Names Reclled For Listeria

Baker Farms Kale that is sold under different brand names is being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product.

The recall is for Baker Farms Kale that is branded under Baker Farms, Kroger, and SEG Grocers. The product is in a 16 ounce package with the best by date of September 18, 2021 (9-18-2021). The production code is 107020-21832.

On September 15, 2021, the firm was notified by a customer that the product tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes. The kale was distributed between August 30, 2021 to September 1, 2021. It was sold primarily in retail stores in these states: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, New York, and Virginia. You can see pictures of the recalled products at the FDA web site.

Th kale is packaged in clear plastic bags. The recalled products include Baker Farms Kale with UPC number 8 13098 02001 6; Kroger Kale with UPC number 0 11110 18170 1; and SEG Grocers Kale with UPC number 0 38259 11482 7. The best by date and production code are located on the front of each package. No other bagged greens are included in this recall.

If you purchased any of these products, do not eat them, even if you plan to cook with them, since there is a possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw the kale away after first double bagging it, or take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

Then, clean your refrigerator with a mild bleach solution to kill any bacteria. Listeria can grow at temperatures below 40°F. Wash your hands with soap and water after cleaning and after touching this product.

If you ate this product, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do feel sick, call your doctor. Pregnant women, the elderly, people with compromised immune systems, and anyone with a chronic illness is more likely to suffer complications.