Banner Smoked Fish Recalled For Possible Listeria Monocytogenes

by

Banner Smoked Fish of Brooklyn, New York is recalling Banner Smoked Fish products because they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes bacteria. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with these products. The products were reportedly found to be processed under insanitary conditions. The problem was discovered through routine FDA inspection.

These Banner smoked fish products, which were sold under many brand names, were distributed through retail outlets in these states: New York, New Jersey, Illinois, Pennsylvania, California, Florida, Nebraska, Arizona, Massachusetts, Maryland, Virginia, Nevada, Oregon, Wisconsin, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia. They were also sold online.

All 42 products are recalled, within expiry, in all packages sizes, all package types, and all lot numbers. You can see the long list of recalled products at the FDA web site. Some of the recalled items include Mackerel, Irish Cured Smoked Salmon, Brook Trout, Barbecue Spiced Smoked Nova Salmon, Lox Trimings, Noon Hour Smoked Salmon, Pastrami Nova Atlantic Salmon, Presliced Scotch Style Salmon, Presliced Gravad Lox, Sable, Smoked Nova Bagel Cuts, Smoked Trout, and Whitefish, among others. The products are sold in both air pack and vacuum packages. The lot number or sell by date are on the back of the package.

You can see pictures of the recalled product labels at the FDA web site, along with the product sizes on some of them. Although the lot numbers don’t matter, since they are all recalled.

If you purchased any of these items, do not eat them. You can throw them away or take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund. Wash your hands with soap and water after handling these items.

If you ate any of these products, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis, which usually occur within two weeks, but may take up to 70 days to appear. The main symptoms are a high fever, severe headache, stiff neck, muscle aches, nausea, and diarrhea. Pregnant women can suffer miscarriage and stillbirth even though they are only mildly ill. If you ate these products and have been sick, see your doctor as soon as possible.