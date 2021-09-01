Banoful Top Orange Biscuit Recalled For Undeclared Milk

by

Banoful Top Orange Biscuit is being recalled for containing milk, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is sensitive to or allergic to milk, or who is lactose intolerant, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection wit this issue. The recalling company is KBF Inc. of Astoria, New York.

The recalled product is Banoful Top Orange Biscuit that is packaged in an 8.11 ounce orange plastic package marked with MFG 15.06.2020 on the top. The expiration date of 14/06/2022 is stamped on the side of the package. The product UPC number is 8-941114-001427. This product was distributed nationwide through retail stores and also through mail order. There is no picture of the recalled product at the FDA web site.

The recall was initiated after routine sampling by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Food Inspectors and subsequent analysis by the Food Laboratory personnel revealed the presence of undeclared milk allergens in the product.

If you bought this product and cannot consume milk, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

Symptoms of a milk allergy include abdominal cramps, diarrhea that may be bloody, a skin rash, intermittent coughing, wheezing, vomiting, hives, a runny nose, and failure to thrive. More serious symptoms include swelling of the throat and mouth, a drop in blood pressure, and difficulty breathing.