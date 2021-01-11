Belle Grove Whole Mushrooms Recalled For Possible Botulism

by

Monaghan Mushrooms Ltd. in Ontario, Canada is recalling Belle Grove Whole Mushrooms for possible botulism contamination. The mushrooms may be contaminated with Clostridium botulinum bacteria. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue.

The recalled product is Belle Grove Whole White Mushrooms sold in 227 gram packages. The UPC number printed on the label is 8 87462 00000 3, and the code on the product is Best Before 15 Jan.

The recall was triggered by the company. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may trigger the recall of more food products. If this happens, the public will be notified through updated food recall warnings at the CFIA web site. The government is making sure that the company is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.

If you purchased Belle Grove Whole Mushrooms, do not eat it, even if you plan to cook it first. Throw it away in a secure garbage can so other people and animals can’t access it, or take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling this product

Food contaminated with the toxin produced by Clostridium botulinum will not look, smell, taste, or feel different or spoiled but can make you very sick. A tiny amount of the botulinum toxin can kill an adult. Symptoms of botulism food poisoning include loss of facial expression, difficulty swallowing, drooping eyelids, blurred for double vision, and difficulty speaking. Paralysis will descend, and eventually the patient will not be able to breathe. There is an antidote available, but it must be administered in a hospital setting.