Blommy Biotin Collagen Keratin Recalled For Undeclared Fish

Blommy, Inc. is recalling Blommy Biotin Collagen Keratin Capsules for fish one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to fish could have a serious allergic reaction if they consume this product. No allergic reactions or illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of this product.

The recalled item is Blommy Biotin Collagen Keratin Capsules for Skin, Joint, and Hair. There are 60 capsules in each bottle 2.08 ounce bottle. The capsule details are 00 clear vegetable capsule. The manufacture date is 04/2021, and the best by date is April 2023 (04/2023).

This product was sold through Amazon and the company’s online retail website. A total of 13,688 units were sold. Blommy, Inc. was told about this allergen by the state of Florida. The company will reissue the product with an updated dietary supplement label stating that there is fish in the fish collagen product.

If you purchased this product and are allergic to or sensitive to fish, do not consume it. You can throw it away in a garbage can with a tight lid, or take it back to the place you bought it for a full refund. Or you can contact the company to get a refund.

Symptoms of a fish allergy can include hives on the skin, lip swelling, tingling of the mouth and throat, itchy skin or a rash, a runny nose, tightening of the throat, and cramps, stomach pain, nausea, or vomiting. Anyone experiencing these symptoms, especially for the first time, should see a doctor.