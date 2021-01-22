Bob Evans Italian Sausage Recalled For Foreign Material

by

Bob Evans Farms of Xenia, Ohio is recalling about 4,200 pounds of Bob Evans Italian sausage because it may be contaminated with foreign material, specifically thin blue rubber. This can pose a choking hazard. Consumer complaints triggered this recall.

The recalled product is 1 pound chubs containing Bob Evans Italian Sausage with lot code 0352 and a “USE/FRZ BY” date of JAN 13 21 that is printed on the label. The raw pork sausage item was produced on December 17, 2020. This product has the establishment number “EST. 6785” that is printed directly above the USE/FRZ BY date. The sausage was shipped to retail locations in Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

FSIS is concerned that some of this product could be in consumers’ home freezers. Please check your freezer to see if you have purchased Bob Evans Italian Sausage with that lot code and use by date. If you have, do not eat it. Throw it away in a secure garbage can after first double bagging it so other people and animals can’t get to it. You can also take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

FSIS is conducting retail effectiveness checks to make sure that the recalling firm is removing this product from the marketplace. They also want to make sure that the company is notifying its customers about this recall. If a retail distribution list is made available to consumers, the government will post it on the USDA web site.