Bosket Bread Recalled For Undeclared Soy, Wheat, Milk, Sesame, and Egg

Bosket Bread rolls and buns and bread are being recalled for egg, soy, wheat, milk and sesame that are not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to those ingredients, or who has celiac disease or lactose intolerance, could have a serious reaction if they eat these products. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date. The recalling firm is Bosket Bread Company of Leavensworth, Washington.

These recalled items were sold in Dan’s Food Market, Sage Mt. Foods, and Rhubarb Market in Leavenworth, Washington and Wenatchee, Washington. The last date of distribution was December 15, 2021. These products have a six day shelf life if they are stored at room temperature. Some consumers may have these products in their home freezers.

The recalled items are all Bosket Bread brand. They are packaged in plastic bags with the black Bosket Bread logo on the front. There are no UPC numbers, lot codes, or dates on the packages. The items range from 1 to 1.5 pounds.

The recalled items include 8 Grain Bread, with allergens wheat, soy, and milk; Baguettes, with wheat; Sourdough Dinner Rolls with wheat; Rosemary Bread with wheat; Ciabatta Loves with wheat; Cinnamon bread with wheat, soy, milk, egg; Cinnamon Rolls with wheat, soy, milk, and egg; Country Loaf with wheat, Brioche Dinner Rolls with wheat, soy, milk and egg, and English Muffin Bread with wheat. Also recalled are Hotdog Buns with wheat, soy, milk, and egg; Jalapeño Cheese Bread with wheat, milk, and egg; Olive Bread (Kalamata olives) with wheat; Sesame Buns with wheat, soy, milk, egg, and sesame; and Sourdough Bread with wheat.

If you purchased any of these items and cannot eat milk, wheat, soy, egg, or sesame, do not eat them. You can throw the items away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a refund.