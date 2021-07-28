BrightFarms Baby Spinach Included in Salmonella Typhimurium Recall

by

BrightFarms baby spinach is now included in the company’s Salmonella Typhimurium recall, according to an update into the outbreak that is linked to some of that company’s packaged salad greens. These packages of baby spinach are past the expiration date. They were produced in the same Rochelle, Illinois greenhouse farm where the other recalled BrightFarms salad products were grown.

These recalled baby spinach packages were sold in the same stores in Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa, Indiana, and Michigan as the previously recalled salads. The BrightFarms Baby Spinach is packaged in 4 ounce containers with UPC number 5706200439, and in 8 ounce packages with UPC number 5706200449.

The baby spinach was sold in Mariano’s Fresh Markets, select Walmart stores, Strack Van Till, Sullivan’s Foods, Caputo’s, and Jewel-Osco in Illinois. They were also sold in Pick ‘n Save, Metro Market, Copps, Tadych’s, and select Walmart stores in Wisconsin; select Walmart stores in Iowa; Tadych’s in Michigan; and Strack Van Till in Indiana. More retailers may have carried these products.

If you purchased these BrightFarms baby spinach products, do not eat them, even if some have been consumed and no one has been ill. You can throw them away in a sealed container in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the place of purchase for a full refund.

If you ate these products, watch for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning, which can include fever, chills, nausea, vomiting, stomach and abdominal pain and cramps, and diarrhea that can be bloody. Symptoms usually start six to 72 hours after infection.