Broadwood Farm Microgreens Recalled in Canada for Salmonella

Broadwood Farm microgreens, in two types, are being recalled in Canada for possible Salmonella contamination. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Broadwood Farm. These items were sold in Ontario, Canada.

The recalled Broadwood Farms microgreens include Braodwood Farm Broccoli Microgreens packaged in 75 gram packages. The UPC number that is printed on the label is 6 27987 64959 8, and the expiration date is November 13, 2021. Also recalled is Broadwood Farm Seasonal Mix Microgrens that are packaged in 100 gram containers. The UPC number for that product is 6 27987 64958 1, and the expiration date is also November 13, 2021. You can see pictures of the recalled product labels at the CFIA web site.

The recall was triggered by the company. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation which may lead to the recall of more products. If this happens, the public will be informed through more food recall warnings posted on the CFIA web site.

If you bought these Broadwood Farms microgreens, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a sealed or double bagged package inside a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling these items.

Symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning can take six hours to three days to begin. People usually experience a fever, chills, headache, nausea, vomiting, stomach pain, abdominal pain and cramps, and diarrhea that is bloody or watery. If you have eaten these Broadwood Farm microgreens and have been sick with those symptoms, see your doctor.