Broccoli Deli Items Recalled in Canada For Possible Listeria

Some broccoli deli items are being recalled in Canada for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Twenty nine products are being recalled. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in association with the consumption of these products.

Most of these items have no brand name, but some have the brand name Hartland Valufoods. You can see the long list of recalled products, along with the package sizes, the UPC number, the packaged on dates, and where they were sold, at the CFIA web site.

The recalled items without a brand name include include Crunch Mix Dix, Brocc/Cauli/Carrot, Broccoli Florettes, Broccoli & Cauliflower Florettes, Veggie Stir Fry Mix, Vegetable Tray SS, Celebration Veg Tray W/O Dip, Celebration Veg Tray FS, Maple Leaf Vegetable Caro, Canada Day Tray, Veggie Might, Rainbow Veggie Platter, Vegetable Nibbler Tray Square, Veg Nibbler Tray 14IN Square, Broccoli Salad Small w/Cheddar contains Bacon, Celebration Swt Veg Tray, Lrg GrabNGo Veggie Tray w/Dip, Celebration Veg Tray Lg, Celebration Vegetable Carousel, Veggie Tray GrabNGo W/Dip Large, Broccoli & Bacon Salad with Cheddar, Bacon Broccoli Cheddr Salad SS, Bacon Broccoli Salad, and Bacon Broccoli Salad SS.

The Hartland Valufoods recalled items include Small Veggie, Large Veggie, Pasta Salad, and Broccoli Salad. The recall was triggered by the company. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is conducting an investigation which may lead to the recall of more products.

If you purchased any of these products with the specific UPC numbers and packaged by dates and best by dates that were sold in the specified provinces, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a sealed package, or take them back to the place of purchase for a full refund.

You should then clean your refrigerator with a mild bleach solution to kill any bacteria. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling these products and after cleaning.